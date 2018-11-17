Jenna Dewan Applauds Jessie J Shutting Down Comparisons Between Them: 'Amen'

Jenna Dewan is team Jessie J.
The former "World of Dance" host shared her support for Jessie on Friday, following the British singer's lengthy Instagram post slamming rampant public comparisons between the two women. Jessie had sounded off on the chatter amid her budding romance with Jenna's ex, Channing Tatum, writing that she is "so disappointed" and "embarrassed" to see people not only focusing on her and Jenna's looks but also opting to choose who they think is "prettier."
Jenna couldn't agree more.
The actress applauded Jessie's "beautiful message" and echoed the sentiment with a note of her own, posting on Twitter and her Instagram story that she has "nothing but respect" for the songstress.
"Amen Jessie! Yes!!!!" Jenna wrote, adding that there's "no need for negativity."
Jessie had explained that she was disheartened because of a long effort to build her own confidence and serve as inspiration for young fans also struggling "to feel comfortable" with their appearance and identity. She did not name Jenna specifically, but shared that she has been unable to find "something positive" about "being compared directly to another beautiful woman” in recent media reports.
The "Bang Bang" hitmaker was first linked with Channing in October, six months after he and Jenna announced their split. Jenna had initially shared her thoughts on the Jessie comparisons with a concise reply to an Instagram follower who remarked that they don't see the resemblance at all.
"Positive vibes all the way," she wrote.
