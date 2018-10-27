Jenna Dewan Files For Divorce From Channing Tatum 6 Months After Announcing Separation

Jenna Dewan has officially filed for divorce from ex Channing Tatum nearly seven months after the pair announced their separation.

"The Resident" actress pulled the trigger on Friday, submitting the filing in Los Angeles, Access can confirm.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Jenna cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. The famous mom also asked for joint legal and physical custody of her and Channing's 5-year-old daughter Everly – a request that her ex reportedly echoed in documents of his own, which were submitted "shortly after" Jenna's.

"The filings are a clear indication that the couple is working together on an amicable divorce," The Blast writes.

