Jenna Dewan Files For Divorce From Channing Tatum 6 Months After Announcing Separation

Actor Jenna Dewan attends the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp)
Jenna Dewan has officially filed for divorce from ex Channing Tatum nearly seven months after the pair announced their separation.
"The Resident" actress pulled the trigger on Friday, submitting the filing in Los Angeles, Access can confirm.
According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Jenna cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. The famous mom also asked for joint legal and physical custody of her and Channing's 5-year-old daughter Everly – a request that her ex reportedly echoed in documents of his own, which were submitted "shortly after" Jenna's.
"The filings are a clear indication that the couple is working together on an amicable divorce," The Blast writes.
In addition to her custody request, the former "World of Dance" judge is seeking both child support and spousal support. She also requested that her name – currently Jenna Dewan Tatum – be legally restored to Jenna Dewan.
Jenna and Channing first became an item on the set of "Step Up" and later married in 2009. This April, after nearly nine years of marriage, the parents revealed in twin Instagram posts that they'd "lovingly chosen to separate as a couple."
"There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision – just two best friends realizing it's time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible," the two wrote.