Jenna Dewan Hilariously Admits Her Boyfriend Pushed Her To Ride NYC Subway For First Time

Jenna Dewan is getting pushed to the limit!

The famed dancer and actress explained to Access Hollywood’s Sibley Scoles why she just recently rode the subway for the first time ever.

“My mom called me and was like, ‘Jenna you really never rode the subway?’ I was like no. I was convinced that if I was by myself riding the subway, I was going to go the wrong way, or get lost, you know I wasn’t super comfortable,” she told Access Hollywood.

But then her boyfriend Steve Kazee stepped in!

“Steve was like we’re not, we’re ending that on this trip. You’re riding the subway.”

The 38-year-old noted that her love totally pushed her out of her comfort zone, and now she’s down to use underground transportation again.

“Now I have the whole thing down. I know how to get the card, I know everything,” she quipped.

Jenna recently revealed on an episode of “Live with Kelly and Ryan” that she got a chance to really explore New York City on a subway.

“I did, for the first time, ride a subway. The Subway, I should say,” she told Ryan Seacrest. “I felt like a real New Yorker for a second.”

Jenna shared that the pair “had to come back uptown,” so she wanted to experience the city in all of its glory.

“I was like, “I want to ride the subway. I want to see this,'” she said, adding that her boyfriend, who used to live in NYC, wasn’t quite as enthusiastic “He was like, ‘This is what we do.'”

But she seemingly had the best time ever!

“I made friends,” she said, explaining that she met a fellow dancer on the. “We were up dancing. I had a great time.”