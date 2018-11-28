Jenna Dewan Shares Her Daughter's Precious Christmas Letter To Santa

Jenna Dewan shared her daughter's Christmas list to Santa, and it is probably the cutest thing we have seen this holiday season!

On Tuesday night, the 37-year-old momma took to Instagram to post her daughter Everly's hot pink Christmas wish list, complete with a princess vacuum and a fairy wand that talks to you!

Got that Santa? ????????????????‍♀️

Jenna captioned the sweet photo, "Got that Santa? 🎅🏼🧚‍♀️."

Everly clearly expressed her girly flair and love for fairies on her detailed list! However, based on the penmanship, we can only guess that mom might have helped out a bit.

Jenna also posted a few snaps of her and Everly picking out and decorating their Christmas tree on her Instagram Story.

Jenna Dewan, Instagram Story

Ex-husband Channing Tatum didn't appear to be present for the festivities, but it appears that the former couple have remained cordial since they were seen trick-or-treating together on Halloween.

Everly's sweet list put us right in the holiday spirit and definitely has us wanting a "princess vacuum" of our own!

