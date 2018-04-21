Jenna Dewan Steps Out For Her First Red Carpet Appearance Since Channing Tatum Split

Jenna Dewan is positively glowing post-split!
The 37-year-old actress and dancer stepped out on Friday, April 20, for her first public appearance since announcing her separation from husband Channing Tatum after almost nine years of marriage.
Jenna attended the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital's fifth annual Hope & Heritage Gala to receive the organization's Humanitarian Of The Year award.
Jenna Dewan is honored as 2018 St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 'Humanitarian Of The Year' during the fifth annual St. Jude Hope & Heritage Gala on April 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital)
The "World of Dance" star walked the red carpet solo wearing a black Zuhair Murad gown adorned with floral appliques. She accessorized the eye-catching look with colorful jewelry.
"Thank you @stjude for this incredible honor!" Jenna later wrote on Instagram after accepting the award. "I am so proud of everything you do and continue to do for children."
Jenna and Channing announced their split earlier this month on April 2 in a joint statement posted on Instagram and Twitter.
"We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple," the pair wrote in part. "There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision—just two best-friends realizing it's time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible."
Jenna has continued to maintain her social media presence since sharing the news of her breakup and recently dropped her estranged husband's last name Tatum from all of her accounts.
The couple first met on the set of their movie "Step Up" in 2006 and tied the knot several years later in 2009. They share a 4-year-old daughter named Everly.
--Gabi Duncan