Jenna Dewan Tatum & Channing Tatum's Daughter Everly Attends Her First Official Event

Jenna Dewan Tatum and Channing Tatum's little one attended her first official event.

Their daughter Everly attended the 2018 Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday.

She wore a purple and green top with a purple necklace, while Jenna opted for a jean jumpsuit.

Jenna Dewan Tatum and Everly Tatum onstage at Nickelodeon's 2018 Kids' Choice Awards at The Forum on March 24, 2018 in Inglewood, Calif

(Getty Images)

The Tatum's love to spend time and have fun together.

Earlier in the month, Jenna shared a sweet video of her daughter waving a wand at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Practicing her magic ????

A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on

"Practicing her magic," the caption reads.

Channing also shared a fun family photo back in December, where Jenna is seen posing on the ground in a purple mermaid tail while Everly poses further away in a similar tail.

"Happening," he wrote in the caption.

Happening

A post shared by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) on

What a sweet family!

-- Stephanie Swaim

