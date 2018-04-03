Jenna Fischer Does Jimmy Kimmel Interview In A Towel After Wardrobe Whoops!

Jenna Fischer isn't afraid to improvise!

The "Splitting Up Together" actress showed up to Monday's episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" wearing nothing but a bath towel and a pair of jeans. She walked onto the stage carrying her burgundy dress in her hand, and explained to Kimmel that she had planned to wear it but things went south in her dressing room.

"So, this was my outfit for tonight, and I waited a little too long to get dressed. And then my zipper broke, and I panicked," the 44-year-old star said.

And despite her big wardrobe whoops, she kept things moving!

"I'm a Missouri girl, and the show must go on."

Kimmel didn't seem to mind her bizarre attire and joked, "Well, I'm not complaining, for sure."

In the end, Jenna said she was actually more comfortable than ever.

"Mentally, I'm a little freaking out that I'm on a talk show in a towel," she dished. "But I'm physically very comfortable."

Naturally Kimmel took one more funny crack, adding that he felt like he ran into Jenna at the spa.

Hey, this is one way to make an impression!