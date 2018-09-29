Jenni 'Jwoww' Farley Makes First Public Appearance Since Divorce News By Hanging With Her 'Jersey Shore' Family

Jenni "Jwoww" Farley made her first public appearance since news broke that she was getting a divorce from her husband Roger Mathews. Jenni attended a fashion show on Saturday with her daughter, Meilani and was joined by her longtime bestie Snooki, her daughter Giovanna, Mike Sorrentino and his fiancé, Vinny Guadagnino and more of the "Jersey Shore" family.



Noticeably absent was Jenni's estranged husband, Roger, and their son, Greyson.

The "Jersey Shore" gang was all smiles in a pic posted by Jenni and Snooki on their Instagram accounts.