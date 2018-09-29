Jenni 'Jwoww' Farley Makes First Public Appearance Since Divorce News By Hanging With Her 'Jersey Shore' Family

Jenni Farley stepped out with her "Jersey Shore" family on Saturday in New Jersey. (Credit: Instagram)
Jenni "Jwoww" Farley made her first public appearance since news broke that she was getting a divorce from her husband Roger Mathews. Jenni attended a fashion show on Saturday with her daughter, Meilani and was joined by her longtime bestie Snooki, her daughter Giovanna, Mike Sorrentino and his fiancé, Vinny Guadagnino and more of the "Jersey Shore" family.
Noticeably absent was Jenni's estranged husband, Roger, and their son, Greyson.
The "Jersey Shore" gang was all smiles in a pic posted by Jenni and Snooki on their Instagram accounts.
And it looks like everyone had a great day too! Both Snooki and Jenni posted pictures and videos of their daughters hanging out after the event and commented on how their kiddos are also the best of friends.
Despite the happy occasion, it has been a rough week for Jenni. News broke that she and Roger were getting a divorce after almost three years of marriage. The pair started dating in 2010 after meeting in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, while Farley was filming the first season of "Jersey Shore."
On Sept. 12, Jenni, 32, filed for divorce from Mathews, 43, according to New Jersey’s Asbury Park Press. Matthews confirmed the news in an emotional Instagram video just hours after the news broke and vowed that he would get his estranged wife back.
