Jennifer Aniston Makes First Official Public Appearance Since Justin Theroux Split

Jennifer Aniston is back in the spotlight.

The Hollywood superstar made her first official public appearance since announcing her split from husband Justin Theroux in February, joining a slew of her fellow stars at WE Day in Inglewood, Calif., on Thursday.

Jen rocked a casual, daytime chic ensemble on the blue carpet, sporting cuffed denim and white, low-top sneakers while pairing a black blazer over her WE Day t-shirt.