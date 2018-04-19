Jennifer Aniston Makes First Official Public Appearance Since Justin Theroux Split

Jennifer Aniston is back in the spotlight.
The Hollywood superstar made her first official public appearance since announcing her split from husband Justin Theroux in February, joining a slew of her fellow stars at WE Day in Inglewood, Calif., on Thursday.
Jen rocked a casual, daytime chic ensemble on the blue carpet, sporting cuffed denim and white, low-top sneakers while pairing a black blazer over her WE Day t-shirt.
(Getty Images)
The actress also wore a brace on her left wrist, but didn't seem to be letting that hold her back – she was photographed smiling throughout the event and gave Access a thumbs up when asked about her condition.
Prior to her WE Day appearance, Jennifer kept a mostly low profile following her and Justin's separation but has remained close to her friendship circle.
In addition to supporting pal Jason Bateman at the premiere of his latest movie "Game Night" in February, she helped Jimmy Kimmel celebrate his wife Molly McNearney's 40th birthday last month and attended Gwyneth Paltrow's black-tie engagement party in Los Angeles last weekend.
This year's WE Day celebration also welcomed celebs including Selena Gomez, Morgan Freeman, Nicole Richie and host John Stamos. The event is held annually to celebrate youth empowerment, and Jen took the stage with March for Our Lives co-founders and Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School students Jackie Corin and Cameron Kasky.
Good to see you again, Jen!
-- Erin Biglow