Jennifer Aniston Reveals She Often Fantasizes About A 'Friends' Reboot

Jennifer Aniston still has all the feels for "Friends."
Nineties sitcoms are totally having a comeback moment, so the burning question on everyone's mind is probably the same -- will hit TV show "Friends" be returning to our TV screens?
The answer is still unknown, but Jen, who played Rachel on the hit show, is all for it!
During her interview with InStyle Magazine as the September cover star, Jennifer showed her enthusiasm for a possible "Friends" cast reunion.
"I fantasize about it. It really was the greatest job I ever had. I don't know what the show would look like today, but you never know. So many shows are being successfully rebooted," Jen told the magazine.
Jen's former cast members aren't convinced that a reboot is the right answer.
She revealed to Instyle that her "Friends" co-star Matt LeBlanc said he has grown tired of being asked about it, and Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow fear that audiences would lose interest in the classic show's reboot.
"Now, they all have families, so what are we going to watch?," told the "Today Show."
Uh, hello! Who wouldn't want to watch their favorite group of friends navigate parenthood?