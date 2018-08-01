Jennifer Aniston Reveals She Often Fantasizes About A 'Friends' Reboot

The answer is still unknown, but Jen, who played Rachel on the hit show, is all for it!

During her interview with InStyle Magazine as the September cover star, Jennifer showed her enthusiasm for a possible "Friends" cast reunion.

"I fantasize about it. It really was the greatest job I ever had. I don't know what the show would look like today, but you never know. So many shows are being successfully rebooted," Jen told the magazine.