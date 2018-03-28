Jennifer Aniston & Selena Gomez To Join WE Day 2018

WE Day just got even bigger!
Jennifer Aniston and Selena Gomez are among the speakers and performers announced for WE Day 2018, which is taking place April 19!
WE Day is "the world's largest youth empowerment event," according to a press release, and the event will be hosted by John Stamos.
(Getty Images)
"I'm constantly inspired by the determination in every single student at WE Day—the energy they bring is unforgettable," Selena Gomez said in a statement.
"This is my sixth WE Day and I can't wait to share words of encouragement with thousands of young leaders who have accomplished so much worth celebrating. This generation is changing the world and I'm humbled to be a part of this special day with them," she added.
Other speaker/performers include Dierks Bentley, Will Ferrell and Nicole Richie.
"We are surrounded by youth of the WE generation—a generation that is tuned-in to the needs of their community both globally and locally. They have committed to choosing hope, optimism, empathy and courage over fear, division, apathy and intolerance," WE co-founder Craig Kielburger said in a statement.
(Getty Images)
"We are honored to celebrate the young people from over 875 schools and youth groups across from across California, who have joined together to make a difference and prove that you are never too young to change the world," he concluded.
WE Day will be broadcast on Aug. 17 at 8 PM ET/7 PM CT on ABC.
-- Stephanie Swaim