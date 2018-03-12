Jennifer Aniston Steps Out To Celebrate Pal Molly McNearney's Birthday

Jennifer Aniston has been laying low since her surprising split from husband, Justin Theroux, last month, but that didn't stop her from stepping out to celebrate her pal Molly McNearney's 40th birthday!

Molly, who is married to Jimmy Kimmel, had a star-packed bash on Sunday night and was joined by Jennifer, Amanda Anka (Jason Bateman's wife), Jen Meyer (Tobey Maguire's estranged wife) and Jen Aniston's rep Aleen Keshishian. The crew of women posed for a sweet snap, which Aleen posted on Instagram. The fun picture also had a custom stamp that read, "Molly's 40th birthday."