Jennifer Garner Is All Smiles At First Red Carpet Since Taking Ex Ben Affleck To Rehab

Jennifer Garner is putting on a brave face.
The actress stepped out at the premiere of her new film, "Peppermint" on Tuesday and she was all smiles.
The actress rocked a chic LBD which she paired with strappy black heels and long, flowing locks.
(Getty Images)
She also happily signed autographs for eager fans at the event!
Jen took a moment to pose with her "Peppermint" co-star Annie Ilonzeh on the red carpet.
The appearance comes on the heels of her helping her ex Ben Affleck go to rehab for alcohol addiction last Wednesday.
Jennifer reportedly staged an intervention for Ben, according to multiple reports.
Affleck has previously struggled with addiction issues and revealed he had completed treatment in March of 2017.
"I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I've dealt with in the past and will continue to confront. I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be," he wrote in a statement on Facebook at the time.
"I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step," he continued.
"I'm lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I've done the work I set out to do," he added.
"This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery," he concluded.
Jen has continued to support her ex despite separating in June of 2015.
Ben and Jen have reportedly recently settled their divorce and will file after Ben leaves rehab, according to multiple reports.
-- Stephanie Swaim