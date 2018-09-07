Jennifer Garner Channels 'Rocky' On Instagram While Showing Off Her Ripped Arms!

Step right up for a ticket to Jennifer Garner's gun show!

The 46-year-old actress flaunted her ripped arms, toned quads and six-pack abs in an Instagram video on Friday while channeling Sylvester Stallone's character from "Rocky" in a sports bra, boxing shorts… and a pair of black UGG boots!

The mom of three is obviously in amazing shape following her intense training routine for her latest movie "Peppermint," which hit theaters on Sept. 7.