Jennifer Garner Channels 'Rocky' On Instagram While Showing Off Her Ripped Arms!

Step right up for a ticket to Jennifer Garner's gun show!
The 46-year-old actress flaunted her ripped arms, toned quads and six-pack abs in an Instagram video on Friday while channeling Sylvester Stallone's character from "Rocky" in a sports bra, boxing shorts… and a pair of black UGG boots!
The mom of three is obviously in amazing shape following her intense training routine for her latest movie "Peppermint," which hit theaters on Sept. 7.
"It's finally here! If you're looking for a fun night out, may I suggest going to your local theatre to see #PEPPERMINTmovie?!" she captioned the cute clip. "Putting a movie into the world is humbling, thrilling and absolutely terrifying. I hope you like it, thanks for hanging in while I've talked about it ad nauseam #femaledrivenmoviesneedyou #rileynorth #myoneandonlycagefight #readyforpretendcookingshow."
In the action flick, Jennifer takes on the role of Riley North, a grieving mom who is out for revenge after she loses her husband and daughter. The former "Alias" star got into fighting shape for the film thanks to tough workouts with celebrity trainer Simone De La Rue.
Jen shared a peek at her hardcore exercise routine with her almost 3 million Instagram followers on Wednesday.
"In case you're interested in this kind of thing, here's a little taste of Simone and me doing what we do—basically, this is a #PEPPERMINTmovie workout," she wrote. "#workoutwednesday with @bodybysimone #shelooksnicebutshesnojoke."
WATCH: Jennifer Garner Was All Smiles At "Peppermint" Premiere
The actress worked out six days a week for one to two hours a day to prepare for the movie. "We knew that we needed to look like an action figure," Simone told Women's Health. "So obviously we needed to target the arms."
The duo also focused on bodyweight movements along with lifting heavier weights and using resistance bands. And clearly, it all paid off!
-- Gabi Duncan