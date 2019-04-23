Jennifer Garner Covers People’s Most Beautiful Issue 2019: ‘I Was Very Surprised’

Talk about a beauty queen! Jennifer Garner just got crowned with a flattering (and well deserved!) new title.

The mom of three covers People’s new Beautiful Issue in a stunning, fresh-faced photo that perfectly captures not only her jaw-dropping looks, but also the warm personality that’s kept her on Hollywood’s A-list since the early 2000s.

Fans immediately signed off on the choice, flooding People’s Instagram announcement on Tuesday with a slew of supportive comments for Jen and her inspiring presence.

The 47-year-old may be undeniably gorgeous on the outside, but it’s what’s underneath that made her such a perfect pick for this year’s honor. Jennifer is a longtime ambassador for Save The Children and co-founded the organic baby food company Once Upon a Farm.

According to Jen, the effort she puts into her off-camera life is what keeps her focused on the things that truly matter, and in turn affects her self-esteem in a way that no glam routine could match.

“I feel like I’m happier and feel prettier the less I look in the mirror, and the more I am thinking about my impact outside,” she told the mag.

That outlook apparently traces back to her early years. The “Peppermint” star explained that her “lucky trick” to establishing confidence at a young age was to simply not think about her appearance at all.

“Looks weren’t a big deal in my family. I don’t think my parents ever said ‘You’re pretty’ and so we just didn’t think about it,” Jennifer said, adding that she adopted a “band geek-chic” style while growing up in West Virginia.

Though the actress admitted to feeling “like the best possible version” of herself after being dolled up for a photo shoot, knowing how her children prefer to see her is always a welcome reality check.

“They’ll look at me and say, ‘Can you wash your face? Can you put your hair in a ponytail and put your glasses and sweats on?'” she told the mag of daughters Violet, 13, and Seraphina, 10, and son Samuel, 7. “And I see the compliment in that. They just want me to look like Mom.”

People’s Beautiful Issue 2019 hits newsstands on Friday.

