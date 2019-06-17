Jennifer Garner Helps Kids At Children’s Hospital Have A Fairy Tale Prom Night!

Jennifer Garner goes full fairy godmother for Children’s Hospital of Orange County!

The mom-of-three visited CHOC on Saturday and posted a sweet video on her Instagram, showing a young patient showing off a flowing, blue dress for the annual Oncology Ball hosted by CHOC’s Child Life team.

“Getting ready for @chocchildrens’ prom is all JOY,” Jennifer captioned the video. “Thank you, gorgeous ladies of CHOC, for letting me tag along yesterday while you decided on the perfect dress for the occasion. My new friend Shayla knocked it right out of the park. ❤️❤️❤️#sickkidsarerealkids #werk#ilovethesegirls”

The official Instagram account for CHOC posted the same video and wrote, “Who wouldn’t want to twirl around in a beautiful dress with @jennifer.garner?!⁣”

The Children’s Hospital of Orange County also revealed that not only did the actress help the teens get ready for the event, but she donated 20 dresses and make-up as well!

Jennifer’s acts of kindness are everything!