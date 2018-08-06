Jennifer Garner & Her Daughter Had To Be Rescued After Getting Lost On A Kayaking Trip In Sweden

Jennifer Garner might want to stay away from the water for a
while.
The actress revealed on Monday that she and her daughter Violet had an unexpectedly harrowing time while kayaking in Sweden together – and it was all Jen's fault.
"On a pre-middle-school sneak away with my eldest... Did I get us lost in a kayak? Yes. Did we paddle as hard as we could for 100 hours and end up in a shipping lane? I'm afraid so. Did we have to be rescued? Yup," Jen wrote on Instagram, captioning a beautiful sunset photo of her and Violet paddling away in the Scandinavian country.
Despite drifting into frightening circumstances, the mother-daughter duo seemed to handle themselves like pros.
Jennifer praised her 12-year-old for keeping calm under pressure, adding the hashtag "#shenevercomplained" to her post. But, she also had a third party to thank for their safe return to shore.
(Instagram)
"This is Mattias! Our savior!" she wrote on her Insta story, introducing her new friend with a cute selfie.
Jennifer also tagged Mattias in her post, and a quick peek at his social media appears to prove that the star and her mini-me were in good hands. The young man's Insta page is filled with adventure photos, from sailing trips to skiing the French Alps.
As for Jen's future outdoor endeavors, her and Violet's kayaking mishap could actually translate to her next role. She's set to make her post-"Alias" TV debut in HBO's comedy "Camping" on Oct. 14.
-- Erin Biglow