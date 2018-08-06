Jennifer Garner & Her Daughter Had To Be Rescued After Getting Lost On A Kayaking Trip In Sweden

Jennifer Garner might want to stay away from the water for a while.



The actress revealed on Monday that she and her daughter Violet had an unexpectedly harrowing time while kayaking in Sweden together – and it was all Jen's fault.

"On a pre-middle-school sneak away with my eldest... Did I get us lost in a kayak? Yes. Did we paddle as hard as we could for 100 hours and end up in a shipping lane? I'm afraid so. Did we have to be rescued? Yup," Jen wrote on Instagram, captioning a beautiful sunset photo of her and Violet paddling away in the Scandinavian country.