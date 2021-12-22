Jennifer Garner Looks Absolutely Gorgeous In A Present-Style Dress During White House Christmas Special

Jennifer Garner got into the holiday spirit!

The 49-year-old actress was the picture of seasonal perfection on Tuesday as she hosted the “In Performance at the White House: Spirit of the Season” holiday special for PBS alongside First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. Jennifer wowed in an emerald green cocktail dress, which she teamed with a pair of sparkling pumps and a festive bow belt. She wore her hair in old Hollywood style glamour waves and kept her makeup merry and bright.

Later in the evening as Jennifer and FLOTUS walked around the White House, Jennifer added a bright red coat, taking her festive attire to the next level.

For her part, First Lady Biden looked lovely in a pale pink coat and matching heels.

Jennifer posted a sweet photo from inside the White House to her Instagram on Tuesday, writing, “Hosting “In Performance at the White House: Spirit of the Season” for @pbs— alongside my friend, @flotus— was an absolute honor. Filled with holiday favorites from our most beloved artists, tonight’s special will add meaning to your holiday season, I promise. ✨🎄♥️ #WhiteHouseConcertPBS (Tonight! 12/21, 8/7C!).”

It’s been a bit of a whirlwind week for Garner as she get pulled into headlines following comments her ex-husband, Ben Affleck made about their marriage during an interview with Howard Stern. Affleck told Stern in the interview that he felt “trapped” in their marriage, leading to a firestorm of stories about Garner and Affleck’s marriage of 10 years, which ended in 2018.