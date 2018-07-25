Jennifer Garner Looks Flawless While Promoting Her Major TV Comeback

(Getty Images)
Is Jennifer Garner secretly holding onto some "13 Going On 30" magic?
On Wednesday, the 46-year-old actress stepped out at the HBO portion of the Summer 2018 TCA Press Tour to promote her upcoming comedy, "Camping," where she looked absolutely flawless. Jennifer was all smiles as she bared her toned arms in a navy tank and matching pinstripe skirt, taking the stage to discuss the show with reporters.
(Getty Images)
"Camping" marks Jennifer's first return to TV since starring in the smash ABC drama "Alias" from 2001 to 2006. Her new project is an eight-episode limited series produced by the ladies behind "Girls"—Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner.
According to the series' logline, "Camping" will follow a group of old friends as they arrive at the underwhelming Brown Bear Lake campsite to celebrate a landmark birthday, sparking heightened emotions, latent tensions (sexual and otherwise) and memories they'd rather forget. The back-to-nature camping trip quickly becomes a weekend of tested marriages and woman-on-woman crime that won’t soon be forgotten.
Despite the actress' comeback to the silver screen, motherhood will always be Jennifer's top priority. She opened up about the decision to star in "Camping," citing the eight-episode order as a major incentive.
"Being the lead in a single-lead 22-episode show, I don't think I could do it anymore. I don't know how moms do it," she said.
"Camping" premieres October 14 on HBO.