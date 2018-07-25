Jennifer Garner Looks Flawless While Promoting Her Major TV Comeback

"Camping" marks Jennifer's first return to TV since starring in the smash ABC drama "Alias" from 2001 to 2006. Her new project is an eight-episode limited series produced by the ladies behind "Girls"—Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner.

According to the series' logline, "Camping" will follow a group of old friends as they arrive at the underwhelming Brown Bear Lake campsite to celebrate a landmark birthday, sparking heightened emotions, latent tensions (sexual and otherwise) and memories they'd rather forget. The back-to-nature camping trip quickly becomes a weekend of tested marriages and woman-on-woman crime that won’t soon be forgotten.