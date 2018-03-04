Jennifer Garner Looks Her Best Ever In Bright Blue Gown At 2018 Oscar Awards!

Jennifer Garner — whatever you're doing, keep it up!
Jennifer literally turned heads at the 2018 Oscar Awards on Sunday in a bright blue, one-shoulder gown, that showed off her super-toned arms. The 45-year-old actress, who arrived at the award show solo, flashed her mega-watt smile as she walked down the red carpet in the gown. The dress featured silk draping along the chest, a corset-style top and a flowing, Grecian-inspired train.
Jennifer Garner attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Jennifer paired the look with long, dangling earrings, two large diamond rings and her hair swept to one side in a deep part. She amped up the feminine look with smokey eye makeup and nude lips.
Honestly, Jennifer looked better than ever in the jewel-toned gown.
