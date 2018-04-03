Jennifer Garner Mourns The Loss Of Her Pet Chicken, Regina George

Jennifer Garner has lost an important member of her family, her chicken Regina George.

Jennifer mourned the loss of her feathery friend in an Instagram video posted on Monday. She captioned the video, "Please enjoy this tribute to Chicken Regina George who passed away from natural causes. 🐔💔 #shewasourfavorite #RIP #shelivedagoodlife."

In the video, Regina George is seen clucking about next to Jennifer as she reads lines in a script and sitting side by side with her on a chair. The chicken is also spotted hanging out with the other chickens Jennifer has, and in the end of the video it pans to a photo of Regina's gravestone. The tribute is also set to touching piano music and it really pulls on the heartstrings.