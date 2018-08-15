Jennifer Garner Reflects On Family & Her Future On A Farm

Jennifer Garner is a farm girl at heart!
The actress opened up in the September issues of Southern Living about her West Virginia roots and the southern values she hopes to pass on to her three kids, Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6.
"I want them to know my mother was happy and free on the farm," she said to the magazine. "I want them to know that you don't need things to keep you occupied."
The "Peppermint" actress was interviewed alongside her mother, Patricia, at their beloved family property in Oklahoma. They are planning to grow fresh fruit and berries in the upcoming growing season!
"I have a connection to this land, and it feels right," Jennifer shared with Southern Living.
The 46-year-old explained how the property is more than just a farmland, it's about persevering her family's stories and values.
"When I say I'm going home to the South, this is where I'm referring to, the land that raised me," she added. "This is what I come from. I am a farmer's daughter's daughter."
Nowadays, Jennifer said she could happily live on a farm.
"I hope to own a home in West Virginia someday, but right now, the kids and I are so happy to go home to Grandmom and Granddad's house that I am not in any rush."
Jennifer has one thing going in her favor in Los Angles though — she's got a mini farm at her house! The superstar actress regularly posts photos of her chickens and shares updates about her growing coop!
--Lauren Herbert