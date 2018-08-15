Jennifer Garner Reflects On Family & Her Future On A Farm

The "Peppermint" actress was interviewed alongside her mother, Patricia, at their beloved family property in Oklahoma. They are planning to grow fresh fruit and berries in the upcoming growing season!

"I have a connection to this land, and it feels right," Jennifer shared with Southern Living.

The 46-year-old explained how the property is more than just a farmland, it's about persevering her family's stories and values.

"When I say I'm going home to the South, this is where I'm referring to, the land that raised me," she added. "This is what I come from. I am a farmer's daughter's daughter."