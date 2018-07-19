Jennifer Garner Reveals What She Told Survivors Of Larry Nassar's Abuse Before The 2018 ESPY Awards

Jennifer Garner shared an intimate conversation with the survivors of Larry Nassar’s abuse before the 2018 ESPY Awards.

Jennifer presented the group of over 100 women, including Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman, with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at Wednesday's ESPYs. The actress told Vanity Fair that before appearing on stage, she took a moment to thank the brave athletes.

“I just said, ‘I’m in awe of your courage and your strength. Thank you for being here and being here with each other and showing us all what humanity is about—what it is to be an army for good and for right.”

Sensing that emotions were at an all-time high, Jennifer also made sure to express her support.

“You all have the emotions you need to have. I’m going to get us through this. I’ve got your back. So don’t worry.”

Upon accepting their award, the survivors received a standing ovation from the audience, which remained on its feet while the women spoke.

A hero’s welcome for a most heroic group.