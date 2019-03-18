Jennifer Garner Schools Chrissy Teigen: Don’t Even Think About Stealing My Nanny!

It looks like there could be a potential nanny-napping in Hollywood underway!

Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram on Sunday to post yet another adorable picture of her infant son, Miles Legend.

“I know you all think he looks like John but that is my nose, can we at least acknowledge that,” the 33-year-old captioned the photo of Miles playing in a basket.

The picture was 100 percent adorable and got lots of love from tons of celebrities and fans, but one person who wasn’t so into super sweet Miles was Jennifer Garner. She slid into the comments to warn the “Cravings” author to stay away from her nanny!

“I see my kids’ nanny liking everything you put up with your gorgeous kids and I’m here to tell you, don’t get any ideas, either one of you,” the “Camping” actress warned.

But, Chrissy made it known that it’s not all rainbows and butterflies at the Teigen/Legend household!

“For anyyyyyyone reading this I ONLY POST THE CUTE STUFF,” the Sports Illustrated alum responded jokingly.

All parents can attest that the ‘gram doesn’t always capture the not so pleasant moments of child rearing, but Chrissy certainly has many sweet moments to share.

Last week, she shared a video of her daughter Luna being presented with her first “big girl” bed.

However, the quirky little girl wasn’t pleased with her new sleeping place until all her stuffed animal friends were put back in their rightful spot!

Nanny or no nanny, those adorable moments are priceless!