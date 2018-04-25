Jennifer Garner Shows Off Super Toned Arms In Sexy Red Dress At CinemaCon

The slinky dress, which featured spaghetti straps and a flouncy bottom, hugged Jen's buff bod and also showcased her very chiseled biceps. Jen wore her hair down in soft curls and also donned a pair of black single strap heels. She teamed the entire look with her signature, happy smile.

During the CinemaCon appearance, the stunning star talked about her return to action this year in "Peppermint" after doing her famous butt-kicking role in "Alias" 12 years ago. Jennifer told press at the event that she was ready to get back to her action-packed days and she's been training hard to prep.

And we believe her! Check out this serious workout!