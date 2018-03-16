Jennifer Garner Still Doesn't Have An Explanation For That Viral-Oscars Meme Expression

Jennifer Garner has no idea what inspired her expression that prompted a now-viral Oscars meme.
On Friday's "Ellen," talk show host Ellen DeGeneres asked Jen about the moment that lit up social media during the Oscars, when she was captured on camera in the audience. Jen's expression during the moment while she was clapping, changed to one that looked serious, and it had some Twitter users poking fun at what went through her mind in that instant (like did she leave the oven on).
"I have no control over this. What am I doing?"
Jen said as she watched the viral moment back.
The actress said the meme prompted many to reach out.
"I mean, I started getting texts, as you can imagine, people saying, 'What were you thinking? What's happening?' And I try really hard not to see myself online, but she was a little unavoidable," Jen said.
And even with Ellen's skill as a talk show host, Jen still had no backstory to share about how the moment came about.
"I wish I did. I wish I had a better story about it --
it's just, I mean, it might happen any minute. I might just be sitting here and
just be like," Jen said, making a serious expression.
Jennifer's new movie, "Love, Simon" is in theaters now. Her episode of "Ellen" airs Friday.
-- Jolie Lash