Jennifer Garner Still Doesn't Have An Explanation For That Viral-Oscars Meme Expression

Jennifer Garner has no idea what inspired her expression that prompted a now-viral Oscars meme.

On Friday's "Ellen," talk show host Ellen DeGeneres asked Jen about the moment that lit up social media during the Oscars, when she was captured on camera in the audience. Jen's expression during the moment while she was clapping, changed to one that looked serious, and it had some Twitter users poking fun at what went through her mind in that instant (like did she leave the oven on).

"I have no control over this. What am I doing?" Jen said as she watched the viral moment back.

