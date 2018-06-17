Jennifer Garner Wishes Ben Affleck A Happy Father's Day & He Responds With A Touching Message

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck are celebrating Father's Day like the friendly exes they are!
The couple, who split in 2015, spent Sunday celebrating Father's Day, with Jen kicking things off by wishing the father of her three children a "great day."
"Our kids are lucky to have a dad who looks at them the way you look at them and loves them the way you love them, @benaffleck. #happyfathersday#threeluckykids #haveagreatday," Jennifer captioned a black and white photo of Ben wearing a beanie and looking down. The snap appears to be a family photo.
Jen also posted a super sweet message to her own father.
The duo share children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, and Ben responded to the Sunday message from his ex-wife with one of his own. He shared a photo of posters made for him by his kiddos and wrote, "I can think of three incredible reasons why today is so special. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads and father figures out there, and to the women that empower them to be the best they can be. We are all so fortunate beyond measure."
The poster read, "I love you dad. You are my superhero."
The poster is pretty accurate too — since Ben plays Superman in the "Justice League." Happy Father's Day, Ben!