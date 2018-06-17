Jennifer Garner Wishes Ben Affleck A Happy Father's Day & He Responds With A Touching Message

The duo share children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, and Ben responded to the Sunday message from his ex-wife with one of his own. He shared a photo of posters made for him by his kiddos and wrote, "I can think of three incredible reasons why today is so special. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads and father figures out there, and to the women that empower them to be the best they can be. We are all so fortunate beyond measure."

The poster read, "I love you dad. You are my superhero."

The poster is pretty accurate too — since Ben plays Superman in the "Justice League." Happy Father's Day, Ben!