Jennifer Lawrence & Adele Had A Wild Night Out At A Gay Bar!

Besties Adele and Jennifer Lawrence had a crazy girls’ night out on Friday!

The actress and the singer dropped in at Pieces gay bar in New York City and participated in some drinking games hosted by drag performers.

The emcee of the night, Brita Filter, shared videos from the night on her Instagram. “Contestant No. 3, what’s your name,” Brita asked in a video. “Hi, my name’s Adele,” the Grammy-winner replied as the crowd erupted in a cheer.

Brita shared her excitement in an Instagram Story, saying, “That time that I walked into my bar for my show and Jennifer Lawrence was sitting down, and she’s like, ‘We came to see your show.’ And then Adele walks in and says, ‘We heard that you were the best.’ Aaaaaah! Aaaaaah!”

In another video, Brita chided Jennifer, “This isn’t ‘The Hunger Games!'” as the Oscar-winning actress tackled Adele for losing at musical shots.

Adele teased JLaw over her recent engagement to Cooke Maroney, “You’re not even relevant to be here!”

“That has nothing to do with my drinking ability!” Jennifer retorted.

JLaw and Adele are our all-time #SquadGoals!

READ: Jennifer Lawrence Got Into A Hilarious Bathroom Altercation While Stoned At Ellen DeGeneres’ Party