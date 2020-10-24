Jennifer Lawrence Confronted Anderson Cooper After He Said She Faked Oscar Fall

We all remember that fall. In 2013, Jennifer Lawrence received the Oscar for Best Actress for her work in “Silver Lining’s Playbook.” While walking up the stairs to accept her award, the actress famously tripped in her voluminous Dior Couture gown.

In an interview on the “Absolutely Not” podcast, host Heather McMahan asked Jennifer about the experience of becoming a first-time Oscar winner.

“I was very nervous and also very superstitious,” the “Hunger Games” star said. “I didn’t want to acknowledge the possibility that I would win. I didn’t want to write down a speech. So I had everything in my head–and very, very nervous…I’m intent on having a good time, they call my name, and I’m elated and in shock and you kinda black out. I actually don’t remember what that moment felt like when they said my name, and then I fell and it just erased everything from my mind and like my whole brain went blank. I can look back at it now–I’m a little older–fondly, but for a long time the whole thing was very sensitive.”

Back in 2013, Jennifer tried to make light of the “sensitive” situation on such a big night in her career. “You guys are just standing up because you feel bad that I fell and that’s really embarrassing,” she said to a standing ovation.

The Oscar winner recalled seeing Anderson Cooper on CNN a few days later surmising that the fall was purposeful.

“I saw him [Anderson Cooper] on CNN like three days later saying, like, ‘Well she obviously faked the fall,’ and it was so devastating because it was this horrific humiliation to me,” she said. “I don’t know if I’ll ever have a chance to give a speech like that again. That didn’t feel good to me not to have a speech.”

Jennifer eventually got the chance to confront the CNN anchor about his comments at a party.

“I’ll tell you what, I saw him at a Christmas party and I let him know,” she explained. “My friend told me that a vein was bulging out of my eyes […] What I led with was, ‘Have you ever tried to walk up stairs in a ballgown? So then how do you know?’ I kinda led with that and he apologized immediately and he was like, ‘I don’t know. I have no idea.’ And it was a wonderful apology, and then I was all fired up and was like, ‘Alright, well thanks. Alright. Okay cool. Good talk,’ and then he probably told everyone I was a psycho [laughs].

In the end, Jennifer says there’s no hard feelings.

“I think–I think we’re good friends now? [laughs]. On my end we’re all good.”

The newlywed also shared in the interview that she auditioned for both “Twilight” and “Easy A,” and revealed the one thing she wished she would have changed about her 2019 wedding to husband Cooke Maroney.