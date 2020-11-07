Jennifer Lawrence Dances In Celebration Of Joe Biden’s Win In Rare Video

Jennifer Lawrence is celebrating in a major way.

The “Hunger Games” star posted a rare video where she runs up and down a street cheering with her arms thrown up.

“Had no choice but to throw a party for 1 #comeonebostonletsparty,” she tweeted.

Had no choice but to throw a party for 1 #comeonbostonletsparty pic.twitter.com/qvSEVip0Mh — Jennifer Lawrence – Represent.Us (@JLawrence_RepUs) November 7, 2020

The video comes after news broke that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris became the President-Elect and Vice President-Elect, as projected by NBC News.

JLaw wasn’t the only star who was super stoked about the news.

Chrissy Teigen, who has been an outspoken supporter of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, has also been posting about the news on her social media.

“My god it feels like I just took off a weighted blanket, unhooked my bra and taken out my extension all at once,” she tweeted.

On top of sharing her excitement, she and her husband John Legend stepped out in West Hollywood, Calif. to celebrate.

The “Cravings” cookbook author shared photos of them popping out of their car to celebrate and wrote, “Everyone is so beautiful and so happy I’m crying.”

— Stephanie Swaim