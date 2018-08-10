Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Do Pullups On A Yacht On The Amalfi Coast & Holy Bleep It's Hot!

Jennifer Lopez does pull-ups on a yacht off the coast of Italy on August 10, 2018. (Credit: Instagram)
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez don't mess around when it comes to their super hot bods.
The two lovebirds showed off their workout routine on ARod's Instagram Story on Friday and the whole thing is a sweaty, sexy situation. In the story, Jennifer is clad in a two piece workout ensemble as she does pull-ups on a bar built on top of their yacht.
Jennifer Lopez does pull-ups on a yacht off the Amalfi Coast on August 10, 2018. (Credit: Instagram)
As she does her workout, the Amalfi Coast is sparkling in the background and Cardi B's "I Like It Like That" is blaring in the background.
Alex Rodriguez does pull-ups on a yacht off the coast of Italy on August 10, 2018. (Credit: Instagram)
Next up is Alex, who shows off his own chiseled physique as he does his pull-ups sans shirt.
He hashtagged his photo #summersoldiers and let's face it — they are seriously making their workout a priority on vacay.
And we are officially here for it!
