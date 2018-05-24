Jennifer Lopez Drops Sizzling Music Video For 'Dinero' Featuring Cardi B and DJ Khaled

Jennifer Lopez is bringing the heat in her new music video for "Dinero," which dropped on Thursday.

In the video, the 48-year-old singer shows off her super sexy body and her lavish life as she BBQs in lingerie, walks through her garden with an ostrich, burns money at the dinner table and more. DJ Khaled, who is featured on the track, also makes appearances in the video as Jen's husband and is also spotted burning through dollars — literally.

Cardi B, who rocks the rap portion of the track, pops up in bed with J.Lo midway through the black and white video.

Naturally, J.Lo closes the new vid with an epic dance routine, which she showed off earlier this week at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. The music video is everything we love about J.Lo – fun, over-the-top lavish, featuring killer dance moves and an even better beat.

Check it out below!