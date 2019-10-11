Jennifer Lopez Drops Sultry Spanish Song That Will Have Your Hips Moving

It’s been a busy year for J-Lo, and she’s showing no signs of slowing down! The 50-year-old singer released a remix of “Baila Conmigo” on Friday morning.

The song by Mexican producers Dayvi and Víctor Cardenas was a huge hit in Latin America earlier this year. J-Lo added her own lyrics and style to the Spanish song, which she announced on her Instagram alongside a steamy photo of herself in a nearly there strappy black bodysuit. Her outfit is giving us major “Hustlers” vibes.

The song’s release follows a surprise appearance from J-Lo at a Maluma concert in NYC. The “Hustlers” star surprised fans when she joined the singer for a duet of “No Me Gusta,” a song J-Lo released with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

J-Lo shared a video of the performance with Maluma to her Instagram alongside a heart and star emoji. The two singers are also currently working on a film called “Marry Me.”

The “Jenny From The Block” singer also made news recently when it was announced she would be headlining the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show alongside fellow Latin powerhouse Shakira.

Here’s to hoping they perform a duet of “Baila Conmigo”!