Jennifer Lopez Fires Back At Jose Canseco Over A-Rod Cheating Allegations

Jennifer Lopez is firing back at Jose Canseco, who alleged that her fiancé Alex Rodriguez cheated on her with his ex-wife, Jessica.

The “Medicine” singer, 49, appeared on “The Breakfast Club” on Wednesday where Charlamagne Tha God addressed Canseco’s tweets about the alleged cheating scandal.

“I mean, it doesn’t matter,” she said. “I know what the truth is. I know who [Alex] is. He knows who I am. We’re just happy.”

“We’re not going to let other people come out and tell us what our relationship is. I know what our relationship is,” she added.

Jessica also came forward to deny her ex-husbands allegations.

“Those false accusations Jose is making are not true,” she said in a statement last month. “I have known Alex for many years and haven’t seen him for over 5. I certainly did not sleep with him. I am friendly with both him and Jennifer.”

The “Second Act” star and the former MLB player got engaged last month during their vacation to Bakers Bay in the Bahamas.

The couple made the announcement via Instagram, when they both posted the same photo of J-Lo wearing a giant rock on her ring finger.

But, the pair hasn’t confirmed any plans for their future nuptials just yet.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” she told “The Breakfast Club.” “We haven’t decided, you know, if we’re going to squeeze it on somewhere or if we’re going to wait.”