Jennifer Lopez Is Missing Alex Rodriguez After Being Apart For One Day

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are too cute.
JLo took to Instagram on Monday to share a sweet snap of her boo sitting poolside with a big grin on his face.
"One day apart and already missing this one… @arod," the caption reads.
Alex revealed on his Instagram story that he went to Texas and he shared a snap of himself at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
Prior to the trip, the sports star shared a sexy snap of his lady rocking a sports bra, leggings and a big grin.
"Happy Labor Day Weekend to all of the women who work hard year-round," he wrote.
He also shared a video of them doing a wild workout on Instagram. They are both seen doing intense weight lifting at the gym, using free weights and machines. A-Rod rocked a colorful top and black pants while Jennifer stunned in a grey ensemble!
JLo also took to Instagram over the weekend to spill details on her sexy workout look, sharing a photo of her with some friends all wearing the same sexy athleisure look.
"THIS IS US THEN… Me and the girls getting ready for the first of our last 15 shows in Vegas this Sunday!!," she wrote in the caption. "#ALLIHAVE rocking the next of the Vanguard collection from my girls at @niyamasol #thisismethen #jennyfromtheblocklyrics #wewilllookbackatthispiconedayandsmile."
The singer and her athlete beau both have a passion for working out, Jennifer shares plenty of sexy gym snaps on social media.
In one, she shows off her taut abs in a selfie at a gym on her birthday weekend, wearing some bold patterned leggings and teeny white sports bra.
"#SundayFunday kind of…" she wrote. "gotta get it in… now let the fun begin!!! #birthdayweekbegins."
Seems like the couple that works out together, stays together!
-- Stephanie Swaim