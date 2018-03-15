Jennifer Lopez Says She Was Once Told By A Director To Take Off Her Shirt

Jennifer Lopez is pulling back the curtain on her own story of sexual harassment in the entertainment industry. In an interview for the April issue of Harper's Bazaar, the "Shades Of Blue" actress revealed she was once the victim of sexual harassment.

"I haven’t been abused in the way some women have. But have I been told by a director to take off my shirt and show my boobs? Yes, I have," JLo shared. "But did I do it? No, I did not."

The 48-year-old star explained how uncomfortable the situation made her. "When I did speak up, I was terrified. I remember my heart beating out of my chest, thinking, 'What did I do? This man is hiring me!' It was one of my first movies," JLo said. "But in my mind I knew the behavior wasn’t right. It could have gone either way for me. But I think ultimately the Bronx in me was like, 'Nah, we’re not having it.'"