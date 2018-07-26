Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Insane Abs In Sexy Beach Snap

Don't be fooled by the rock hard abs that she's got.

Jennifer Lopez may have turned 49, but she's looking hotter and younger than ever.

The "World of Dance" judge has been living her best life on vacation with friends and family to celebrate her milestone birthday—and she hasn't been shy about putting her beach bod on full display!

Island vibezzz... ???? #vacaciones

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

On Thursday, JLo shared a beachside snap as she laid out in the sun wearing a sexy black string bikini and matching sun hat. "Vibezzz... #vacaciones," she captioned the pic. Jennifer's toned tummy glistens in the sun. Forget a six-pack, the "Dinero" singer is nearly sporting eight-pack abs!

Jennifer has been working hard for her summer body. On Sunday, ahead of her birthday vacation, the singer shared a pre-workout selfie from the gym. "#SundayFunday kind of... 😉 gotta get it in... now let the fun begin!! #birthdayweekbegins," she captioned the snap.

#SundayFunday kind of... ???? gotta get it in... now let the fun begin!! #birthdayweekbegins @niyamasol

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

JLo is proof that hard work pays off!

