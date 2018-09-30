Jennifer Lopez Sizzles In A Metallic Jumpsuit While Alex Rodriguez Rocks All-Pink Ensemble For Her Final Las Vegas Show

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez attend the after party for the finale of the 'JENNIFER LOPEZ: ALL I HAVE' residency at MR CHOW at Caesars Palace on September 30, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment)
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were hot, hot, hot on Saturday night to mark JLo's final show in Las Vegas.
Following JLo's final performance during her "All I Have" Las Vegas residency, the happy couple hit the after-party and their fashion game was seriously strong. Jennifer rocked a curve-hugging metallic bodysuit, which she wore with her hair up in a half-up/half-down ponytail. She added a leopard print jacket for some added glam. For his part, Alex went bold with a pink button-down shirt and a set of shiny, pink pants. We're officially calling the pants his party pants!
The duo looked happier than ever together on the red carpet at her after-party and Alex definitely played the role of super supportive boyfriend.
It was a star-packed bash too! Tiffany Haddish, Diddy, Vanessa Hudgens, Gayle King, Ashley Graham, Anthony Anderson, Deon Cole, LL Cool J, and more big names attended the final show and party.
The evening was also a family affair. Jennifer's daughter Emme and Alex's daughters were also spotted hanging at the party with their parents!
JLo also marked her final shows by posting videos of the "All I Have" contest winners on her Instagram. She brought out these super fans to see her final show.
It looks like an awesome time was had by all!