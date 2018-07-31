Jennifer Lopez To Receive Michael Jackson Vanguard Award At 2018 MTV Video Music Awards

The Bronx-bred performer has released multiple hits and memorable, dance-heavy music videos since the late 1990s, including "If You Had My Love," ''Waiting for Tonight," ''I'm Real" and "Jenny From the Block."

Past recipients of the Vanguard award include Madonna, Guns N' Roses and Beyonce.

Cardi B is the leading nominee with 10. Lopez earned two nods for her Cardi B collaboration, "Dinero," which also features DJ Khaled.