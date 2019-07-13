Jennifer Lopez Treats World Cup Star Carli Lloyd To ‘Birthday Sex’ Lap Dance At Concert

When Carli Lloyd scored tickets to Jennifer Lopez‘s “It’s My Party” concert tour, she ended up getting a little more than she bargained for!

The U.S. women’s national soccer team co-captain spent her Friday night watching JLo perform in front of thousands at Madison Square Garden. But midway through her set, the pop diva pulled Carli up onstage for a sultry surprise.

“We got a little present for you. Are you ready for this? I don’t know if you’re ready for this,” JLo teased, as captured in videos by AOL.

“I got a little present for you … Actually Carli, I have two presents for you,” she added.

“I don’t know if you’re ready for this. I got a little present for you…” – @JLo bringing @CarliLloyd onstage tonight at #JLOItsMyParty pic.twitter.com/8S6uAxWL8g — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) July 13, 2019

The “presents” turned out to be JLo’s backup dancers, who sauntered onto the stage and handcuffed the athlete to a high heel-shaped chair.

After returning from a costume change, Jennifer and her dancers proceeded to give Carli a lap dance, set to Jeremih’s “Birthday Sex.”

The Bronx beauty then sang a steamy rendition of “If You Had My Love,” all the while remaining close to Carli’s chair.

Fans in the audience appeared to go wild over the routine – and Carli seemed to be having fun too, even if it wasn’t totally in her wheelhouse.

“A first for everything,” she tweeted in reaction to the footage, adding a crying laughing emoji.

Carli’s soccer pals also shared their reactions on Twitter.

“I’m dead,” wrote Heather O’Reilly, who played with Carli in the 2015 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Dawn Scott, the USWNT’s performance coach, simply responded with two bashful emojis.

😳😳 — Dawn Scott (@DawnScott06) July 13, 2019

