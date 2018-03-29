Jennifer Lopez Visits Alex Rodriguez In The ESPN Booth During Opening Day Broadcast

Jennifer Lopez just scored a total home run with Alex Rodriguez – and millions of baseball fans got to see it!

The superstar made a surprise appearance alongside her beau on MLB's opening day, visiting the ESPN broadcast booth while A-Rod was commentating for the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants game.

JLo didn't show up alone – she and her 10-year-old son Max arrived during the fourth inning, and viewers shared the live TV moment on social media. Cameras caught Jen giving Alex a smooch as Max greeted him with a sweet hug.