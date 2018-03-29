Jennifer Lopez Visits Alex Rodriguez In The ESPN Booth During Opening Day Broadcast

Jennifer Lopez just scored a total home run with Alex Rodriguez – and millions of baseball fans got to see it!
The superstar made a surprise appearance alongside her beau on MLB's opening day, visiting the ESPN broadcast booth while A-Rod was commentating for the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants game.
JLo didn't show up alone – she and her 10-year-old son Max arrived during the fourth inning, and viewers shared the live TV moment on social media. Cameras caught Jen giving Alex a smooch as Max greeted him with a sweet hug.
"She's an
enormous sports fan, and especially a baseball fan," Alex said of Jennifer
on air. "Her father David's here, and he grew up an
enormous Mets fan … and is thrilled to be here on opening day."
Jen's more eagle-eyed followers might have already known what she was up to. She shared a teasing video on her Instagram story as she and her twins made their way to Dodger Stadium.
"It's a perfect day for opening day," she said to the camera, with Max and his sister Emme along for the ride.
J-Rod has been going strong since their romance ignited in 2017, and the pair reportedly took a major step forward last month. According to The Wall Street Journal, the couple purchased a $15.3 million home on New York City's posh Park Avenue.
-- Erin Biglow