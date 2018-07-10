Jeremy & Audrey Roloff Are Leaving 'Little People, Big World' After 14 Years

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff are signing off from "Little People, Big World."
After 17 seasons on television, Jeremy announced that he would be departing the TLC series with his wife Audrey and their daughter Ember Jean.
"After 14 years, over 300 episodes, and 17 seasons, the time has come," he revealed on Instagram on Tuesday. "A year ago I made the decision that this season would be our last. It has been an amazing run, and I can't say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along the ride. We have the most loyal fans on TV and we appreciate every one of you. You are what made doing this so fun."
He continued, "We will still be supporting the family as they carry the #LPBW torch onward. This is a decision concerning Audrey and me specifically - the show must go on! That being said, we're not disappearing. We have a lot of exciting stuff in the works and are eager to continue the work that the Lord has called us to!"
The reality star also added, "I also want to give a big thank you to the team at TLC. Thanks for putting up with us;) You've provided us with a grand opportunity and for that we are forever grateful."
Since its premiere in 2006, "Little People, Big World" has documented the lives of Matt and Amy Roloff and their four children, Jeremy, Zach, Molly and Jacob.
-- Gabi Duncan