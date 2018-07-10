Jeremy & Audrey Roloff Are Leaving 'Little People, Big World' After 14 Years

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff are signing off from "Little People, Big World."

After 17 seasons on television, Jeremy announced that he would be departing the TLC series with his wife Audrey and their daughter Ember Jean.

"After 14 years, over 300 episodes, and 17 seasons, the time has come," he revealed on Instagram on Tuesday. "A year ago I made the decision that this season would be our last. It has been an amazing run, and I can't say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along the ride. We have the most loyal fans on TV and we appreciate every one of you. You are what made doing this so fun."