Jerry Springer Is To Star In New Court Series 'Judge Jerry' In 2019

Jerry Springer is coming back — and he's taking us to court!
NBC announced on Monday that the veteran conflict host will be coming back this fall with a new show, "Judge Jerry."
"The iconic Jerry Springer will slide from the stage to behind the bench using law and order to settle disputes on his new show," the press release stated. Jerry first announced the news on Access Live in NYC in mid-November.
"Judge Jerry" will take on actual cases from real people. In each episode, Judge Springer will hear cases and render a verdict with a fair yet firm hand and always leave litigants with a dose of classic Springer wisdom."
The 74-year-old TV personality has expressed his excitement to finally put his law degree to use and bring his career "full circle" on the new reality series!
"For the first time in my life, I am going to be called honorable," Springer shared in the press release. "My career is coming full circle and I finally get to put my law degree to use after all these years."
The new show will aim to combine Jerry's ability to connect with people and his legal background to bring audiences a captivating new court show – hopefully jam-packed with all the juicy drama we all love.
The first episode of "Judge Jerry" will be taped in front of a live studio audience in the Fall of 2019.