Jerry Springer Is To Star In New Court Series 'Judge Jerry' In 2019

"Judge Jerry" will take on actual cases from real people. In each episode, Judge Springer will hear cases and render a verdict with a fair yet firm hand and always leave litigants with a dose of classic Springer wisdom."

The 74-year-old TV personality has expressed his excitement to finally put his law degree to use and bring his career "full circle" on the new reality series!

"For the first time in my life, I am going to be called honorable," Springer shared in the press release. "My career is coming full circle and I finally get to put my law degree to use after all these years."