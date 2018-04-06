'Jersey Shore' Alum Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola Has Nothing But Love For Former Co-Star Deena Cortese

Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola is showing her love for Deena Nicole Cortese.
Thursday marked the return of GTL and of "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation."
Sammi chose not to return to #Jerzday, but on the premiere episode, a "replacement" Sammi made an appearance in form of a mannequin that said some of Sam's famous catchphrases.
(Getty Images)
But Deena Nicole Cortese, who is a close friend of Sam's, was not amused.
She quickly told her housemates that she wouldn't stand for anyone dissing Sammi, and eventually threw the mannequin into the pool with the help of her fellow meatball Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi.
It seems like Sam was fan of Deena's actions, and she took to Twitter to share her love for her friend.
"I love my @DeenaNicoleMTV," she wrote.
Deena returned the love tweeting, "Love you too!."
"Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.
-- Stephanie Swaim