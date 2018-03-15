The 'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' Trailer Is Here!

The gang from "Jersey Shore" is back again!

The "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" trailer is officially here and we're ready for all the fist-bumps!

The highly-anticipated series features original housemates Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio,” Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and they'll reunite for an epic, fun-filled adventure in Miami!

The series will premiere on Thursday, April 5 at 8:00 PM ET/PT marking the return of “Jerzdays” on MTV.