‘Jersey Shore’ Star Deena Cortese Welcomes First Child

Major fist pumps are in order for Deena Cortese!

The “Jersey Shore” star welcomed a little baby boy with her hubby, Christopher Buckner, on Jan. 5. The reality TV personality announced the exciting baby news on Instagram.

“Our Little Man has finally arrived 💙 Christopher John Buckner (CJ) born January 5th at 4:41 pm at a whopping 20.5 inches..6 Lb 8.5 ounces 💙❤️,” she wrote alongside a series of pics and videos of the precious newborn.

“Uhg mommy and daddy love you so much CJ .. youre our everything 🌎 i never thought i could love Chris anymore than i did until i saw him hold CJ ❤️,” she added.

Deena announced that she was pregnant with her first kiddo back in July. She also shared that she and her husband plan to name their new bundle of joy Christopher John (CJ), after his dad.

“Chris and I decided to wait until we were ready to spill the beans! 💙. Now that we are safely into our second trimester.. us and our little monkey are ready to tell the world Our little family is growing,” Deena captioned the adorable pregnancy announcement. “We have a sweet little boy on the way! We Are truly blessed and our hearts are filled with so much joy and happiness💙 December can’t come soon enough!”

Congrats to the new parents!