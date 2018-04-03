'Jersey Shore' Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Welcomes His First Child

It's time to trade fist pumps for diaper duty!

"Jersey Shore" star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is officially a dad and welcomed his first child with girlfriend, Jen Harley. The happy couple are now the proud parents of a baby girl, according to an Instagram posted by Jen's closest friend, Jenna Marie.

Before the baby's arrival, Jen shared updates from the hospital room on Monday. Dressed in a hospital gown and laying in a bed, she revealed she was at the hospital with her two best friends, including Jenna Marie, and was waiting for Ronnie to land.

"Ron lands at seven so we have five hours," she shared while she got some well-wished from Jenna. "I'm feeling very very uncomfortable."

Jenna also posted a congratulatory message to both Ronnie and Jen on her Instagram account. "Congrats to my other half @tater_tot_kitty and @realronniemagro on your new babygirl 💜 I love you both and wish you guys nothing but happiness with this new chapter in your lives and I’m counting down the days until I get to meet her👏👏 #babyshower #babygirl #myotherfamily #loveyouguys #herecomesbaby #gymtanbaby.