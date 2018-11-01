'Jersey Shore's' Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Shares Sweet Message On His Wedding Day

The #Hitchuation is going down!
"Jersey Shore Family Vacation" star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino took to Instagram to share a sweet message on his wedding day on Thursday, November 1.
In the photo, he is seen kissing his love Lauren Pesce as the sun picturesquely sets behind them.
"Today I marry my best friend," he wrote. "My College Sweetheart."
"My everything. Together as a team we can accomplish anything. I am grateful that you are by my side," he continued.
"I promise to be my best self everyday & make you proud to call yourself Mrs. Sorrentino," he added. "Love you with all my heart. Here's to our big day."
Lauren also shared an excited message about their big day.
"Happy wedding day honeys!," she wrote. "Today I marry my best friend and soul mate, without you I wouldn't be whole."
"I love you forever Michael Paul," she added. "Now it's baby making time!"
No brightcove id
Mike's co-stars also shared well wishes for the couple on social media.
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi shared a video of her getting glammed up on her Instagram Story.
"Getting ready for #hituation," she wrote.
Deena Cortese is also looking forward to the wedding.
She shared a photo of Lauren and Mike and wrote, "So excited to celebrate this Amazing couple tonight."
The wedding comes after Mike was sentenced to eight months in prison for tax evasion and was ordered to complete 500 hours of community service.
"We are very happy to put this behind us. Thank you so much for all the love and support," Mike's rep previously told Access in a statement.
"Mike accepts the court's decision and looks forward to marrying his college sweetheart, Lauren Pesce, and moving forward together after serving his sentence," the statement continued.
"He anticipates to come back stronger as an individual and couple in the same healthy mindset that he has had for the last three years. He and Lauren are both thankful for everyone's support and prayers," the statement concluded.
-- Stephanie Swaim