'Jersey Shore's' Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Shares Sweet Message On His Wedding Day

Mike's co-stars also shared well wishes for the couple on social media.

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi shared a video of her getting glammed up on her Instagram Story.

"Getting ready for #hituation," she wrote.

Deena Cortese is also looking forward to the wedding.

She shared a photo of Lauren and Mike and wrote, "So excited to celebrate this Amazing couple tonight."

The wedding comes after Mike was sentenced to eight months in prison for tax evasion and was ordered to complete 500 hours of community service.

"We are very happy to put this behind us. Thank you so much for all the love and support," Mike's rep previously told Access in a statement.

"Mike accepts the court's decision and looks forward to marrying his college sweetheart, Lauren Pesce, and moving forward together after serving his sentence," the statement continued.