'Jersey Shore's' Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino's Fiancée Lauren Pesce Reacts To His Sentencing

Lauren Pesce is standing by her man.
She took to Instagram on Friday to react to Mike's recent prison sentencing.
"Thank you for all of your messages of love & support. We are happy to put an end to this chapter and excited to move forward in our future," Lauren wrote.
"We are blessed to have our health and the outpouring of support from family, friends & fans. We love you," he concluded.
Mike was sentenced on Friday to eight months in prison for tax fraud, Access can confirm. He was also ordered to complete 500 hours of community service. Sorrentino's brother Marc, was sentenced to two years in prison. The two pleaded guilty in January 2018, after they were charged in 2014 with failing to pay the correct taxes on nearly $9 million of income from 2010-2012.
After the sentencing, the reality star took to social media to share his feelings.
"We are very happy to put this behind us. Thank you So much for all the Love & Support," he wrote.
Mike's rep also shared with Access that The Situation is still looking forward to his future with Lauren."Mike accepts the court's decision and looks forward to marrying his college sweetheart, Lauren Pesce, and moving forward together after serving his sentence," his rep told Access in a statement.
"He anticipates to come back stronger as an individual and couple in the same healthy mindset that he has had for the last 3 years," the statement continues. "He and Lauren are both so thankful for everyone's support and prayers!"
Earlier in the month, Mike and Lauren celebrated their love with a "wedding shower."
They had a gorgeous yellow and white flower wall, and the couple color-coordinated their looks with blue, white and yellow outfits.
"Our Italian Wedding Shower," Lauren wrote on Instagram. "#theHituation #GymTanLaurens."
Their "Jersey Shore" friends, Snooki, JWoww, Vinny and Angelina attended the fete, sharing their support for the couple.
