'Jersey Shore's' Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Snooki has a meatball in the oven!
"Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi took to Instagram on Thanksgiving to announce that she's expecting her third child with hubby Jionni LaValle.
She posted a sweet black-and-white snap of her kids Lorenzo and Giovanna holding a sonogram.
"What I'm thankful for this Thanksgiving," she wrote.
Her "Jersey Shore" fam took to the comments section to wish her well.
"Wooo!" Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola wrote.
"Congratulations Sis," Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino wrote. "Love yah."
"Yay! So excited for you guys," Laren Pesce wrote. "more babies!"
DJ Pauly D simply wrote a bunch of praise hands emojis
Congrats to the happy family!
-- Stephanie Swaim